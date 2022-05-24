Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,774,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,987 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for about 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $270,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.73. 4,317,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.19. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.94 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

