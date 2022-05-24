Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.34% of AMETEK worth $114,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 404,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,499,000 after purchasing an additional 70,688 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,590,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,169 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,356,000 after purchasing an additional 122,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $118.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,554. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

