Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,949 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.27% of Verisk Analytics worth $100,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,380 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 432,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.96 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

