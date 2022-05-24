Blair William & Co. IL Sells 7,313 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 787,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $102,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,106,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 296,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.43.

In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,472 shares of company stock worth $4,905,444. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. 285,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,683. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.99. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

