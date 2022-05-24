Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $376.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOLIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 385 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, SEB Equities cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOLIF remained flat at $$44.20 during trading on Thursday. 222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

