Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

BOLT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.55.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

