Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.92.

Shares of BOOT traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.75. 1,417,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,415. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $66.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,192. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

