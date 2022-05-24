Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 2.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $25,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,745,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 251,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after buying an additional 191,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Shares of BAH traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

