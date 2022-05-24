Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Up 3.5% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $84.01 and last traded at $83.91. 39,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,111,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,899,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 562,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after purchasing an additional 453,676 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 435,033 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

