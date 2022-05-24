BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $123.66 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BP from GBX 480 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.29) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

BP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.97. 550,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,189,515. The company has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BP will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. BP’s payout ratio is -23.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BP by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in BP by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,366 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $4,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

