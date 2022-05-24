Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Down to $32.63

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.63, but opened at $31.00. Braze shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 4,648 shares traded.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $68,082,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

