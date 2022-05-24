Breaking Data (CVE:BKD) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Breaking Data Corp. (CVE:BKD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 45,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.46.
Breaking Data Company Profile (CVE:BKD)
