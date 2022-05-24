Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Bought by Sonic Fund II L.P.

Sonic Fund II L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Brighthouse Financial comprises approximately 5.0% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sonic Fund II L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Brighthouse Financial worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.82. 22,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,604. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.36. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

