BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.65

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 8758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSIG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

The company has a market cap of $804.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,039,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after buying an additional 844,362 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 810,839 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,968,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

