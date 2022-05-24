BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $245.07 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.35 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

