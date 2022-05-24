BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278,043 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,544 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HBM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.84.

HBM stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

