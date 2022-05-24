BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.02 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,612 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $268.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.97. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.10.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,012 shares of company stock worth $11,804,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

