BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $12.54 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,129,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,403,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

Shares of URI opened at $274.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.76 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.48 and its 200-day moving average is $330.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

