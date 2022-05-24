BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.