BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.28.

Humana stock opened at $441.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $472.68. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $442.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

