BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,223 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Centene by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 139,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 5.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 63.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 124,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Centene’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.