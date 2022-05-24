BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 715 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

ALGN stock opened at $278.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.64 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

