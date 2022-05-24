Brokerages Anticipate Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Urban Edge Properties reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urban Edge Properties.

UE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of UE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. 1,880,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,251. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 159,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

