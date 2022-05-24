Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GO. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

In other news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $3,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,858.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,309,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,584,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,852,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $38.98. 1,413,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

