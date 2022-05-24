Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.04. iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on IHRT shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,045. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

In other news, Director James A. Rasulo acquired 40,223 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,712.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $517,868.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,387.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.