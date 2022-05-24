Brokerages Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Impinj reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PI. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Shares of PI traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,473 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $99,206.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,752 shares of company stock worth $1,012,007. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.