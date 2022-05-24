Brokerages Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LBAI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 97,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,452. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $972.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

