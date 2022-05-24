Brokerages Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.86 Million

Equities analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) to post $41.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.48 million and the lowest is $36.23 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $35.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $163.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.44 million to $182.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $191.91 million, with estimates ranging from $152.72 million to $231.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

SLRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SLR Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLRC traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.47%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

