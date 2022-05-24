Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.21% and a negative net margin of 403.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $139,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 233.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

SYRS stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,589. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

