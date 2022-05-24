Brokerages Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) to announce $56.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.20 million and the highest is $57.32 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $51.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $237.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $237.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $276.17 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $283.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $6,447,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 315,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after acquiring an additional 251,427 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,748 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 168,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,623. The company has a market capitalization of $181.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

