Brokerages Expect Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.96. Workday posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE WDAY traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.77. 4,155,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,656. Workday has a 12 month low of $157.49 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.80.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

