Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT at $50.94

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APYRF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS:APYRF remained flat at $$29.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

