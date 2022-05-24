Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Target Price at C$64.55

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.55.

AIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark cut their price target on Altus Group from C$72.50 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altus Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 3,100 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.58, for a total transaction of C$135,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,539,855.72. Insiders have sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $266,706 over the last ninety days.

TSE:AIF traded down C$1.61 on Friday, hitting C$42.90. 6,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,803. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$42.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 164.85.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$162.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.2612771 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

