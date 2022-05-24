Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Target Price at $31.65

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 260,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,994,170. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

