Brokerages Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price at $25.13

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $10.74. 116,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Fastly has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $96,881.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,831,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,248 shares of company stock worth $559,464. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.