Brokerages Set First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) PT at C$41.71

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 13,613 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,736,327 shares in the company, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

TSE:FN traded down C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.10. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.19 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.4750915 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

