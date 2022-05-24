Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) PT at $56.70

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.