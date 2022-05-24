Brokerages Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT at $27.59

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 523,406 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 576,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,777 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. 500,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,640,832. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

