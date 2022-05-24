Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Target Price at C$13.58

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.58.

LUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,459,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96,172,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$946,262,410.16.

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,601. The stock has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a PE ratio of 7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.30.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

