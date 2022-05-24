Brokerages Set mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Price Target at C$10.08

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDF shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on mdf commerce in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:MDF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.50. 335,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,824. The stock has a market cap of C$109.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.13. mdf commerce has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

