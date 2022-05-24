Brokerages Set ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Price Target at $13.60

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBSV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Aegis began coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in ObsEva by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in ObsEva by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBSV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.70. 9,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $132.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.67. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ObsEva (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.