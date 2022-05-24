Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT at $6.22

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNEYF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. 234,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

