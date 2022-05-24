Brokerages Set Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT at $40.67

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TLGHY shares. Citigroup raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($46.81) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telenet Group from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Telenet Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS TLGHY remained flat at $$12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4701 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

