Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 275.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

