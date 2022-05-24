Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.72

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 79926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$84.79 million and a P/E ratio of -9.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.26.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (TSE:BU)
Featured Articles
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.