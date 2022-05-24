CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

CACI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.00.

CACI opened at $268.57 on Friday. CACI International has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.56 and its 200-day moving average is $275.57.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CACI International will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

