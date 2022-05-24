CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Holdings Cut by Goodnow Investment Group LLC

Goodnow Investment Group LLC lowered its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,898,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. CAE accounts for approximately 4.1% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned about 0.60% of CAE worth $47,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CAE by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CAE by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

CAE stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,218. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.