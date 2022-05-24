Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Bought by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods makes up 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 39,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.26. 489,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.17 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $59.95.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

