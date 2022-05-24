Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

