Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,700,803 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,031.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.